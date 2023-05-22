Montini Catholic celebrates math team’s state finish, math honor society inductees

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard announced its math scholars and inductees were honored at the Mu Alpha Theta Induction and Mathematics Awards Ceremony held May 1.

Inducted into Mu Alpha Theta, National Mathematics Honor Society, that evening were:

Angela Banov ‘23 (Lombard)

Julian D’Anca ‘25 (Wheaton)

John DiSimone ‘23 (Bensenville)

Savannah Gutierrez ‘26 (Berkeley)

Samuel Hemmersmeier ‘23 (Elmhurst)

Conor Kaefer ‘25 (Lombard)

Grace Landry ‘26 (Lombard)

Carla Osorio Palomino ‘23 (Carol Stream)

Lucas Racine ‘23 (Wheaton)

Kenneth Sledzinski ‘23 (Westmont)

Joseph Spaccapaniccia ‘23 (Bolingbrook)

Francesca Spizzirri ‘23 (Oak Brook)

Riley White ‘24 (Downers Grove)

Christopher Zayed ‘25 (Lombard)

The team also celebrated the end of an award-winning season. Montini’s Bronco Math Team members secured the school’s first Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Championship in February and were celebrated their seventh-place finish at state April 22, a news release stated. Montini is the only Catholic team in Division 2A to qualify for the state meet every consecutive year since 2002.

Other state results

Individual medalist: Conor Kaefer - sixth-place geometry; team events (top 10 earn medals) third-place geometry team: Joshua Brunke, Julian D’Anca, Issy Jaojoco, Conor Kaefer, Ray Li, Danny Sherman; fifth-place frosh-soph two-person: Conor Kaefer and Ray Li; sixth-place algebra 2 team: Jack Barrett, Anjay Dhir, Marin Ferris, Wyatt Prater, Matthew Silveyra, Chris Zayed; eighth-place calculator team: Alex Silveyra, Thomas Cyze, Anjay Dhir, Matthew Silveyra, Andy Sparke; ninth-place precalculus team: Michael Crowley, Thomas Cyze, Seoyeon Park, Alex Silveyra, Joe Spaccapaniccia; and 10th-place frosh-soph eight-person: Conor Kaefer, Ray Li, Seoyeon Park, Chris Zayed, Savannah Gutierrez, Grace Landry, Charlie Paciga, Andy Sparke

Bronco Math Team members

Seniors: Michael Crowley (Downers Grove), Thomas Cyze (Willowbrook), Matt DiSimone (Bensenville), Alex Silveyra (Carol Stream), Joe Spaccapaniccia (Bolingbrook)

Juniors: Anjay Dhir (Lombard), Marin Ferris (Wheaton), Sam Hemmersmeier (Elmhurst)

Sophomores: Jack Barrett (Villa Park), Joshua Brunke (Lombard), Julian D’Anca (Wheaton), Isabella Jaojoco (Bolingbrook), Conor Kaefer (Lombard), Ray Li (Oak Brook), Seoyeon Park (Glen Ellyn), Wyatt Prater (Naperville), Danny Sherman (Bolingbrook), Matthew Silveyra (Carol Stream), Chris Zayed (Lombard)

Freshmen: Savannah Gutierrez (Berkeley), Tommy Healy (Downers Grove), Grace Landry (Lombard), Cassidy McCarthy (Westmont), Andy Sparke (Downers Grove), Charlie Paciga (Villa Park)

Coaches: Chrissy McManus, Barry Briggs, Don Krystof and Erin Bradarich