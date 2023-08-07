District 89 to hold blood drive Aug. 23 at Glen Crest Middle School

Community members can support the urgent need for blood by donating between 2-6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, at Glen Crest Middle School, 725 Sheehan Ave., Glen Ellyn.

Anyone who donates blood will be entered for an opportunity to win $1,200 worth of gift cards that can be used to buy a new TV, computer, or sound system, according to a news release.

Sign up to donate at: https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5602290

You can also call or text your name and desired time to Camille from Versiti Blood Center of Illinois at 847-305-9998 to be added to the schedule. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

A photo ID is required to donate blood. The drive is open to anyone in the community.

Blood donation is a simple four-step process: registration, medical history, donation and refreshment. Blood donation usually takes about 20 minutes. Donors can speed up the process by using VersiPASS, which allows them to fill out basic medical screening questions from their phone the morning of their donation. You can learn more about VersiPASS here: www.versiti.org/versipass/illinois

You can learn more about the process of donating blood at www.ccsd89.org/blood

Future blood drives are scheduled for Glen Crest on Nov. 1.