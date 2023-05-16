West Suburban Community Pantry names new board members

Kevin Delano, chairman of the board of directors of West Suburban Community Pantry, announced the addition of three new members to the board of the Woodridge-based organization.

“We are pleased to welcome three accomplished professionals who bring strong skills in development, operations, healthcare and language to our board,” Delano stated in a news release. “We are fortunate to benefit from both their professional acumen and their compassion for our neighbors in need.”

Jennifer Doherty is director of corporate and foundation relations at Lewis University. She is experienced in creating opportunities for companies and nonprofits to partner for the benefit of communities. Prior to joining Lewis University, Doherty served as development director for the Chicago Anti-Hunger Federation.

Sharon Brauer (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

Sharon Brauer is regional director, regulatory/director continuing medical education/language services liaison for Ascension. She has over 25 years of experience in compliance and accreditation leadership in the healthcare industry. One of Brauer’s proudest successes was creating and managing a language services department in a hospital department for women and children. She is an advocate for care delivered in a patient’s preferred language, implementing video-remote language services across several hospitals.

Kristine Noren (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

Kristine Noren is vice president of operations and strategic Initiatives for john greene Enterprises. She is responsible for leading and implementing initiatives and operational processes for the firm’s residential, commercial/land and title divisions. Noren had a 12-year career in city planning and development with the city of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Neighborhood Revitalization Program and the city of Naperville.

Serving over 6,800 individuals each month, West Suburban Community Pantry helps low-income neighbors in DuPage and Will Counties. In addition to the on-site Pantry Store in Woodridge, WSCP works with many area schools and instituted the region’s first in-school pantry to serve families in a Romeoville elementary school. WSCP also provides home delivery for home-bound seniors. The pantry collaborates with several area agencies and offers personal counseling support and a wide range of free programs designed to improve client families’ quality of life.