DuPage County food pantries struggle to meet rising need during holiday season

Food pantries in DuPage County are facing more challenges than usual this holiday season thanks to inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

The Downers Grove Area FISH Food Pantry, for instance, has seen a 30% increase in pantry visits this November compared with November 2021.

“We see about 150 families a week,” said Deb Aguzino, a co-manager of the pantry that serves the areas of Darien, Downers Grove, Lisle, Westmont and Woodridge. “And we see new faces every single week.”

Much of that, she said, has to do with the rising costs because of inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index report, prices have increased 7.7% over the past 12 months.

“And that’s not only on food but also consumer goods across the board … gas, personal care items, cleaning supplies … everything you are paying for,” Aguzino said. “When you’re already starting off with food insecurity and then on top of it you have inflation and then some who are still struggling with the long-term effects of COVID … it’s very sobering.”

Located at 4341 Saratoga Ave., the free choice food pantry offers clients both perishable and nonperishable food offerings.

“We have a grocery list we give our families and it changes twice a week and we ask them to circle which items they would like,” Aguzino said. “This way people can get what their families like and need and it gives them a modicum of control and dignity. It’s not just, ‘Take it or leave it.’”

The support of local grocery stores and the Northern Illinois Food Bank helps FISH supply clients with fresh food options, including milk, eggs, produce and meat. For every $1 donated, pantry officials can procure $8 worth of food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Community support also is needed. Wondering how you can help?

“We like to say, ‘Think outside the can,’” Aguzino said. “I think a lot of people think of macaroni and cheese and canned goods and they are great to put on the shelf but our most requested items are things like rice, crackers and cookies. Also, personal care items and cleaning supplies are huge needs. And, of course, monetary donations are great.”

The all-volunteer Downers Grove Area FISH Food Pantry has an operating budget of only 4%, Aguzino said.

“Which we are very proud of. We don’t ask for any proof of residency or need. Food is just such a basic that we feel if you need it, please come,” she said.

Aguzino lauded the community’s continued support.

“They know for many hunger is an ongoing challenge. We are so very grateful for the community that supports us in the work we do,” she said.

To help the pantry with contributions of time, dollars or items, visit www.downersgrovefish.org/.

Also grappling with an uptick in need by neighbors at risk of hunger in DuPage County is the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave.

“The current economic climate has resulted in the perfect storm for our services just since the beginning of the year,” said Laura Glaza, Glen Ellyn Food Pantry executive director. “In January, we recorded 478 client visits either with an appointment or as a walk-in. By October, we recorded 685 client visits either with an appointment or as a walk-in. Overall, from January to October, we registered nearly 300 new clients, including many refugee families.”

Additionally, in January, the pantry’s food costs were $2,689 or about $5 a client visit. In October, that jumped to $10,390 or about $15 a client visit.

“The pantry serves neighbors who live, work or go to school in DuPage County. Folks like the family of 12 who recently moved to the area from war-torn Ukraine. And the senior whose only gift this year for her birthday was the pantry’s birthday bag. And the children who make it through the weekends thanks to the SnackPacks assembled by the Kiwanis with groceries from the pantry,” Glaza said.

In 2021, the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry distributed 836,000 pounds of groceries, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, baked goods and paper products, to more than 4,000 individuals, 35% of whom were children.

Each week, the pantry posts its most-needed items on its website and Facebook page.

“In general, we have a particular need for grocery items not classified as food because our clients cannot use food stamps or a Link card to purchase them: paper towels, laundry detergent, toilet paper, shampoo, soap,” Glaza said.

Community members can help support the pantry with contributions.

“Every donation can help us offset increasing costs for food,” Glaza said. “Donations of time by volunteers is crucial, too. Whether it’s a one-time shift or a weekly two-hour commitment, there are many opportunities for those who want to make a difference.”

To make a donation or register to be a volunteer, visit www.GlenEllynFoodPantry.org or call 630-469-8668.