Downers Grove library reintroduces services

The Downers Grove Public Library is reintroducing services that have been unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services that are now available include tables and chairs, additional seating throughout the library, computer laptop checkouts (must have a table reservation), daily newspaper access and annual computer guest passes.

Patrons are encouraged to ask staff for assistance with tables and chairs because of high demand.

Annual computer guest passes allow noncardholders to use the library’s computers, printers and scanner without a library card. Guest passes are available by registering at the computer help desk with an ID. There are no residency requirements to obtain a guest pass.

Starting May 3, the library will return to its pre-pandemic opening time: 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday.

All other library rules and guidelines for COVID-19 safety remain in place, including properly wearing masks and refraining from food and drink. The health and safety of our patrons and staff is Downers Grove Public Library’s top priority. The library follows the most current cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All decisions are based on public health information and recommendations from the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the DuPage County Health Department.

Go to dglibrary.org/updates for more information on visiting the library.