Uber driver found guilty of abusing passenger in Elmhurst

A DuPage County jury Wednesday night found Uber driver Ghazwan Alani, 35, formerly of Palatine, guilty of sexually abusing a 23-year-old female passenger upon arrival at her destination.

The jury returned their verdict about 9 p.m. following a three-day-long trial and after about three hours of deliberations.

In all, the jury found Alani guilty of one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Alani appeared at a bond hearing where bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply. He posted the necessary 10%, or $10,000, later that day and was released from custody.

On May 19, 2020, the victim arranged for an Uber ride to bring her to a location in Elmhurst. About 1:19 a.m., the woman arrived at her location in an Uber driven by Alani. Upon arrival, Alani exited the vehicle, opened the rear driver’s side door, entered the back seat of the vehicle and sexually abused the woman, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The victim was able to escape out of the rear passenger’s side door after kicking Alani. She then ran from the vehicle and entered her destination. Later that morning the woman contacted the Elmhurst Police Department, according to the release.

An investigation led by Elmhurst police, which included extensive forensic and DNA analysis, led to Alani, who was taken into custody on Sept. 1, 2020, from his home in Palatine.

“Late last night, a jury found that Mr. Alani, an Uber driver, sexually abused an innocent woman who had entrusted him to get her home safely,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I thank the victim in this case for her strength and courage in bringing this matter to law enforcement and for facing her attacker in open court. I thank Judge McPherson for ensuring a fair trial for both sides as well as the jury for their service. Their guilty finding ensures that Mr. Alani will be held responsible for this unprovoked attack.”

Alani’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3, for return of the pre-sentence report. He faces a penalty of up to seven years in prison.