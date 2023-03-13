Eight individuals face charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from DuPage County businesses in unrelated incidents

Eight individuals face a variety of criminal charges after being accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County businesses in three unrelated incidents, authorities said.

Defendants Jeana Ziko, 36; Debra Ziko, 56 and Christopher Ziko, 55, all of the 5300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, and Mark Ziko, 53, of the 6000 block of W. Giddings Street, Chicago, appeared in bond court March 10, where Judge Mia McPherson set bond at $25,000 for Jeana and Mark Ziko, $10,000 for Debra Ziko and $7,500 for Christopher Ziko.

All four defendants are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. In addition, Jeana Ziko was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.

On March 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Jeana, Debra and Christopher Ziko allegedly entered the Mariano’s grocery store located at 150 W. 63rd St., Westmont, while Mark Ziko waited outside.

Once in the store, the defendants allegedly took merchandise including formula, Red Bull, detergent, cat food and Nexium totaling approximately $1,300 and walked past the registers with the items without paying.

Authorities from the store contacted Westmont police, who arrived at the store and took all four defendants into custody. It is further alleged that Jeana Ziko was in possession of approximately 4.5 grams of fentanyl when she was taken into custody, the release stated.

On March 10, Dyasia Reese, 25, and Mikell Nunley, 24, both of St. Louis, appeared in bond court where Judge Michael Reidy set bond at $35,000 for Reese and $10,000 for Nunley. Both Reese and Nunley are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, the release stated.

On March 9, at approximately 5:48 p.m., Lombard police responded to a call of a retail theft in progress at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 810 East Butterfield Road. Officers encountered Reese and Nunley exiting the store with men’s and women’s clothing valued at $1,800 for which they had not paid. Both defendants were taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.

Defendants Jara Tramble, 28, of the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue, Chicago, and Ashley Washington, 29, of the 5600 block of West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, both appeared in bond court on March 11, where Judge James Orel set bond at $50,000 for Tramble and $10,000 for Washington, according to the release.

Tramble is charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft. Washington is charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to the release.

On March 10, at approximately 2 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a retail theft call at the Old Navy, 2155 22nd St. Two individuals, later identified as Tramble and Washington, allegedly entered Old Navy, removed security sensors on merchandise totaling approximately $910 and left the store with the merchandise. Authorities located both Tramble and Washington from a nearby store where they were taken into custody, authorities said.

“According to the National Retail Foundation, in 2022, retail establishments across the county lost a combined estimated $34.96 billion due to retail theft,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.”That is a staggering amount of loss that can translate to higher prices for consumers, lower wages for employees and, in the worst cases, lost businesses for proprietors.

“In DuPage County, law enforcement and my office will do everything we can to protect our retail establishments and hold accountable anyone who commits the type of criminal behavior as alleged in these cases.