9-year sentence for Downers Grove man who pleaded guilty to fraud, possessing child sexual abuse material

A Downers Grove man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Authorities said 41-year-old Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona operated a company called Delta Global Solutions Inc., which purported to offer assistance for immigrants applying for asylum, visas and other immigration benefits from 2020 through 2024.

Prosecutors said he also falsely represented himself as an attorney.

Sosa Cardona conspired with others to fabricate information and reports to help clients gain asylum in the U.S., according to court records.

He also failed to pay taxes on behalf of his employees for four years, amounting to roughly $316,000 in lost income taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

Additionally, a court-authorized search of his electronic devices following his arrest also resulted in authorities discovering nearly 3,000 images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

Sosa Cardona ultimately pleaded guilty to tax fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of possessing child pornography in 2025, resulting in his sentence last week in federal court.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260513/crime/9-year-prison-sentence-for-downers-grove-man-who-pleaded-guilty-to-fraud-possessing-child-sexual-ab/