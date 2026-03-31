A person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crane accident at a business in Carol Stream.

Firefighters and police were called about noon to Specialty Rolled Metals LLC, 457 St. Paul Blvd., for a report of a person trapped under a crane.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Carol Stream Fire Protection District.

Carol Stream police and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office are investigating, according to the release.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260331/news/person-killed-in-crane-incident-in-carol-stream/