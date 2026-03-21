A man has been accused of killing his wife, who had an order of protection against him, police say.

Authorities say Brian C. Hernandez, 28, of Oak Park strangled 24-year-old Estefania Abril-Hernandez on Wednesday with an electrical cord, according to DuPage County court records. He is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.

The charges do not specify where Abril-Hernandez was killed. Her death was investigated by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier that day, the two had a court hearing regarding the order of protection. The order was issued in connection with a misdemeanor domestic violence case against Hernandez, according to court records.

The two had a 3-year-old child together. The order prevented him from being at her home in an unincorporated area near Villa Park, according to the order of protection.

Hernandez is being held at the DuPage County jail. He is due to appear in court Saturday morning.

In August 2025, Hernandez was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor interfering with a report of domestic violence. Those charges state that he had interfered with Abril-Hernandez’ attempt to call 911 and blocked a doorway to prevent her from leaving.

That case is pending. In November, a warrant was issued for his arrest because he failed to appear in court, according to court records.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260320/crime/man-accused-of-killing-wife-in-dupage-county/