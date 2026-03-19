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DuPage sheriff handling death investigation near Villa Park

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

(File photo)

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

A large police presence at Ardmore Avenue and Canterbury Lane near Villa Park is the result of an ongoing death investigation, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Officials haven’t released any details about the investigation taking place in the Brandywine subdivision, other than to claim there is “no known threat to the public” or any “ongoing danger.”

It’s unclear when authorities were notified of the death. The sheriff’s office issued the alert at about 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said more details would be released “as they become available.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260319/crime/dupage-sheriff-handling-death-investigation-near-villa-park/

PoliceDeathVilla ParkDuPage CountyDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesLocal Crime

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald