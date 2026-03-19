A large police presence at Ardmore Avenue and Canterbury Lane near Villa Park is the result of an ongoing death investigation, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Officials haven’t released any details about the investigation taking place in the Brandywine subdivision, other than to claim there is “no known threat to the public” or any “ongoing danger.”

It’s unclear when authorities were notified of the death. The sheriff’s office issued the alert at about 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said more details would be released “as they become available.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260319/crime/dupage-sheriff-handling-death-investigation-near-villa-park/