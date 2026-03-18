A longtime Democrat on the DuPage County forest preserve board was fending off a pair of primary challengers Tuesday.

By 9 p.m. unofficial tallies showed incumbent Tina Tyson-Dunne with 6,285 votes, followed by 3,893 votes for Dana Moreau, a former Lombard village trustee. A third candidate, Jacalynn “Jax” West, trailed with 1,820 votes.

The Democratic nominee will meet Republican William “Bill” Wehrle in the November election. Tyson-Dunne was first elected in 2020.

“One of my top priorities is continuing to acquire open space wherever possible, so that the valuable land in our preserves is held for future generations,” she said.

The district has acquired nearly 47 acres since fall 2024, with the largest property being the former Bolger Farm along Leask Lane near the south side of Wheaton.

Meanwhile, Democrats in another voting district were supporting an Elmhurst Park District commissioner as the party’s nominee for an open seat on the forest preserve board.

Susan Smentek had 5,877 votes, while Quinn Fulmer, a Roselle Elementary District 12 school board member, had 2,615 votes, according to unofficial counts so far.

The primary winner will face Republican Carolyn Ubriaco, who also is an Elmhurst Park District commissioner, in November. The GOP incumbent, Marsha Murphy, decided not to seek reelection after more than 20 years on the board.

Smentek said she would step down from the park board if elected. Smentek also manages sponsorships as part of her professional work for the Glen Ellyn Park District.

“I am a relationship builder,” she said at a League of Women Voters forum. “I listen. I collaborate. I bring people together.”

Katlyn Smith contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/local-politics/tyson-dunne-smentek-leading-in-democratic-dupage-forest-preserve-races/