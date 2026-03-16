A Lombard man was charged with a hate crime after an attack on a man at a bakery, authorities said Sunday.

Justin Ward, 34, of the 2300 block of Woodbridge Way, faces one count of hate crime and one count of aggravated battery in a public place — both felonies. DuPage County Judge Leah Bendik granted prosecutors’ motion to deny pretrial release during an initial court appearance Saturday.

Authorities said Ward began shouting at the victim in the parking lot of Crave Cookies at 217 E. Roosevelt Road after 9 p.m. Friday then followed him inside.

Ward yelled “(expletive) Iran,” “this is America” and “I can’t (expletive) stand you Indians” before spitting on the man’s neck and chest, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Ward then followed the victim to his car but fled when police sirens were audible. He was arrested a short time later at his home, authorities said.

“The type of behavior alleged in this case will never be tolerated in DuPage County,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Sunday. “DuPage County is welcoming to all, and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges involving any attack on another individual based on their race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic.”

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the filing of hate crime charges.

“No one should be targeted, harassed or assaulted because of their perceived ethnicity, religion or national origin,” Hafsa Haider, CAIR-Chicago’s communications director, said in a statement Sunday. “When bias-motivated attacks occur, it is critical that authorities respond decisively to send a clear message that hate and intimidation will not be tolerated in our communities.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260315/news/lombard-man-charged-with-hate-crime-after-attack-at-bakery/