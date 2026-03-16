A retired Lombard Elementary District 44 administrator will be sworn into an empty seat on the Glenbard High School District 87 school board.

The vacant spot was created when Kermit Eby resigned from the board in January after moving outside the district’s boundaries.

The rest of the board has selected Tod Altenburg as his replacement. Before his retirement, Altenburg was the director of community partnerships and director of labor and employee relations for Lombard Elementary District 44, whose students feed into the Glenbard system.

“Tod will be a tremendous asset to our board, bringing more than 30 years of educational leadership experience that will benefit our students and community,” Glenbard school board President Hetal Lee said in a statement.“His extensive background in school administration and finance, combined with his active involvement in local community organizations, positions him well to help guide our district’s strategic direction. We look forward to his contributions and collaborative leadership,” Lee added.

Altenburg was also a chief school business official for Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 and an assistant superintendent in District 44, where he oversaw budgets, long-term financial planning, union negotiations and facilities projects.

He also serves as one of the community members on the Glenbard finance and facility committee.

The board held in-person interviews Monday night with five candidates, Superintendent Jessica Santee said. Board members unanimously voted to appoint Altenburg to the seat after coming out of closed session.

He is scheduled to be sworn in at the board meeting March 23. Altenburg will serve through the April 2027 election.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260311/news/glenbard-high-school-district-87-board-appoints-new-member/