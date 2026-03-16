DuPage voters to decide which county board candidates move on to November election

Democratic and Republican voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide which DuPage County Board candidates will move on to the general election in November.

On the Democratic side, there are primary races for six of the 12 county board seats up for election. There is only one primary contest on the Republican side.

Improving access to affordable housing and continuing to address mental health needs and food insecurity ranked as the top issues among many of the candidates. Here’s a recap of who is running:

District 1

Republicans Eric Poplonski, an attorney from Bloomingdale, and Onkar Singh Sangha, a retiree from Elmhurst, are seeking the chance to challenge incumbent Michael Childress, a Bloomingdale Democrat, for a 4-year term representing District 1 on the county board.

Republican Sam Tornatore, who has been on the board since 2012, is not seeking reelection, leaving a 2-year spot open.

Democrats Nicholas Panicola Jr., a loan portfolio manager and Bensenville village trustee; Melissa Villanueva, a small-business owner from Elmhurst; and Maria Sinkule, an Addison resident who serves as a College of DuPage trustee and is a social worker and adjunct college professor; are vying for their party’s nod for the 2-year term and a chance for their party to pick up another seat on the county board.

The winner of the three-way primary will face Republican Paula Pezza.

District 1 includes all or parts of Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Addison, Bensenville, Wood Dale, Elmhurst and Bloomingdale.

District 2

In District 2, Democrats Christopher Espinoza, who serves as a Downers Grove High School District 99 board member, and Guido Nardini, an Elmhurst alderman, are seeking the party’s backing for a 4-year term.

Meanwhile, Democratic voters will decide whether Mahnoor Ahmad, a public health director from Oakbrook Terrace, or Mary Rada Walters, an attorney from Lombard, becomes the nominee for a 2-year term.

The winner of the primary for the 4-year term will face Republican Robert “Rusty” Stevens, and the winner of the 2-year primary will face Republican Theresa McClear in November.

Incumbents Paula Deacon Garcia and Yeena Yoo, both Democrats, are not seeking reelection. Deacon Garcia is running against incumbent Jean Kaczmarek for the Democratic nod for county clerk. Yoo is the only Democrat running for county treasurer and will oppose incumbent Gwen Henry in November.

District 2 includes all or parts of Villa Park, Lombard, Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Westmont, Downers Grove, Lisle and Woodridge.

District 4

Democrats Syed Hussain, a consultant from Wheaton, and Paula McGowen, a Glen Ellyn resident who serves as a DuPage Regional School Board trustee and Milton Township trustee, are seeking the party’s nod to advance to the November election.

Republican incumbent Grant Eckhoff will face the winner of the Democratic primary in his bid for another 4-year term.

District 4 includes all or parts of Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Lombard and Glendale Heights.

District 5

Democratic incumbent Sadia Covert, a Naperville attorney, has two primary challengers. Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer, also an attorney, and Marylee Leu, a self-employed project manager from Aurora, are also seeking the party’s nod for the 4-year seat.

The winner will face Republican Chris Jacks in November.

District 5 includes all or parts of Aurora, Naperville and Warrenville.

District 6

Democrat Melissa Martinez, a West Chicago business owner who was appointed to the board last year, is seeking election to a 2-year term. Lauren “Laurie” Nowak, a Bartlett Democrat and former DuPage County Board member, is also seeking the party nod. The winner will face Republican Kathleen Zander.

District 6 includes all or parts of West Chicago, Warrenville, Carol Stream, Bartlett and Wayne.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260312/local-politics/dupage-voters-to-decide-which-county-board-candidates-move-on-to-november-election/