DuPage clerk to ICE: Stay away from polling places

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek made it clear Monday that federal immigration agents are not welcome at polling places.

She announced her office has set up a special phone number, 630 407-5634, for people to report if they see U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agents at or near a polling place.

“Today, my office has a message for the voters of DuPage County and for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and that message is that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not be allowed to interfere with DuPage County elections in any way,” Kaczmarek said at a news conference.

She said it is a federal crime for military or federal agents to interfere in elections or intimidate voters.

“Those crimes will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Not on my watch,” Kacmarek said.

“ICE, go away. Do not even try. You will fail.”

Early voting began several weeks ago at five sites and expanded to 24 on Monday. When asked if immigration agents had been seen at any of the sites, Kaczmarek said, “No.”

She said it is a myth that non-citizens vote on Election Day.

Kaczmarek also reminded voters that if they feel unsafe at a polling place on the day of the March 17 primary election, they can go to another of the 248 polling places because DuPage residents can vote anywhere in the county.

If the clerk’s office receives a report about federal agents, it will notify election judges at that polling place. It will also alert community “rapid response” teams who monitor agents and report their presence to the public, Kaczmarek said. The clerk said she will also notify the appropriate authorities.

She said election judges can ask agents to leave.

Kaczmarek said she did not consult with DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin or DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick about enforcing any such requests.

“Whether you choose to vote safely on Election Day or at early-voting sites, above all, vote. ICE’s isolation tactics will not work when we’re all in this together,” Kaczmarek said.

Kaczmarek is seeking her second term as clerk. She is opposed in the Democratic Party primary by Paula Deacon Garcia, who is a member of the DuPage County Board.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260302/news/dupage-clerk-to-ice-stay-away-from-polling-places/