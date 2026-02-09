Wet, slobbery kisses were all the rage at the inaugural SAIN Rescue doggie kissing booth Saturday at Yorktown Center in Lombard.
The Bartlett rescue group that advocates for and saves homeless animals throughout the state of Illinois had eight tail-wagging dogs on site ready to smother guests in kisses as they posed for photos at the dog-friendly mall.
“Our goal is to help find dogs their forever families and give them the second chance in the loving homes that they deserve,” said Amy Burchett, a board member of SAIN Rescue.
SAIN stands for Saving Animals In Need Rescue.
“This is our first year doing a kissing booth, so it’s kind of a trial by error, but Yorktown Center has been wonderful in a sense that they are dog-friendly,” Burchett continued.
The nonprofit rescue, a foster-based organization, has been around for more than two-and-a-half years. It relies on donations to support its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and care for pets in need.
“We’ve done other events here where we’ve been able to bring attention and awareness to our rescue and even get some of our pups adopted, which is the ultimate goal,” said Burchett.
You can find the group on Facebook and Instagram.
https://www.dailyherald.com/20260207/news/a-smooch-from-a-pooch-rescue-dogs-meet-pet-lovers-at-kissing-booth-in-yorktown-center/