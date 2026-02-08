A Milwaukee teenager has been charged in a recent fatal shooting in Oakbrook Terrace.

Akrystal Legacy C-Woods, 19, is facing three counts of first-degree murder, DuPage County Circuit Court records indicate. A warrant for her arrest was issued Saturday, according to court records.

Obaidulla F. Shareef, whose age and hometown haven’t been released by authorities, was discovered fatally wounded inside a vehicle outside an office building at Two TransAm Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release from Oakbrook Terrace police called the shooting an isolated incident.

Oakbrook Terrace police, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, the DuPage County coroner’s office and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office investigated the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260207/crime/teen-charged-in-oakbrook-terrace-murder/