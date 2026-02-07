West Chicago teacher who posted pro-ICE comment resigns

A teacher at Gary Elementary School in West Chicago has resigned after posting a pro-ICE comment on social media. (Brian Hill)

A West Chicago District 33 teacher whose pro-immigration agent comment on social media was criticized by many people has resigned.

On Thursday, the school board accepted the resignation and a separation agreement of the Gary Elementary School teacher.

“This situation was never about politics. It has been about our responsibility to keep schools operating normally and to minimize disruption to learning,” board President Rita Balgeman said after the vote.

The board did not discuss the terms of the settlement.

As part of the separation agreement, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the teacher will be paid his salary and health benefits through the end of the school year. It also states that the district will give a neutral reference about him to future employers.

According to West Chicago Mayor Dan Bovey, the teacher commented, “go ICE!” in a social media post. Bovey, whose wife works at the school, said he spoke with the man when the controversy erupted.

After the district learned of the comment Jan. 22, the teacher initially resigned that day but retracted it later that day. The district put him on leave while it investigated the matter.

More than 81% of the district’s students are of Hispanic descent, according to its 2025 state school report card.

Bovey said West Chicago schoolchildren have been traumatized because their parents were taken by immigration enforcement agents, and that the comment was hurtful and offensive.

After the board voted, members of the public spoke about the matter.

“We want our students to feel respected and valued, which is why we request that the seriousness of the comment be recognized,” one mother of a student said, speaking in Spanish.

However, another woman, Corinne Ingrum, urged the community to “pick your battles more wisely,” saying the action against the teacher will not resolve the community’s concerns with immigration agents’ actions.

“You could have chosen to rally around one of your own beloved teachers, but instead you chose to bring more unwanted ICE attention to West Chicago,” Ingrum said. She suggested that people bring their concerns to elected officials.

Timothy Lorman asked the school board whether it is a prerequisite of employment “to agree with the majority or the popular opinion of the day.” Another man urged the board to look at anti-ICE statements made by teachers and consider whether they were inappropriate.

