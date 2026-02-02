Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying back in jail

A Westmont man accused of murdering a pregnant woman last week in her Downers Grove home is out of the hospital and back in the DuPage County jail, authorities said Sunday.

Nedas Revuckas was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after suffering what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries while in the jail, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

The injuries occurred just hours after county prosecutors announced they would seek a life sentence if the 19-year-old man is convicted of first-degree murder in the death Eliza Morales.

In addition to murder, Revuckas is charged with intentional homicide of an unborn child — Morales was about 5 months pregnant — aggravated arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Prosecutors said in court last week that after his arrest Revuckas told police he was upset about the condition of a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck he had bought Saturday from Morales and her husband.

He was at their apartment early Monday evening to get the bill of sale for the truck and return its license plates, authorities allege, when the deadly attack occurred. Morales’ husband and two-year-old child were not home at the time.

Surveillance video from a hallway outside the apartment appears to show a struggle between Revuckas and Eliza Morales, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Revuckas has no criminal history. His attorney said that prior to his arrest last week the Downers Grove North High School graduate lived with his girlfriend’s family, worked for a painting company and was studying to become an electrician.

Revuckas is set to return to court Feb. 18 for an arraignment. He’s been ordered held in the county jail until trial.

Morales, 30, was stabbed 70 times Monday night in her apartment by a man authorities later identified as Revuckas. The home was then set on fire in an apparent effort to conceal the crime.

