Eby steps down from Glenbard school board, seat to be filled by appointment

The Glenbard High School District 87 board of education is seeking applicants for a vacant seat.

Kermit Eby has resigned from the board after moving outside the district’s boundaries. As a result, the rest of the board will vote to fill the spot by appointment.

Candidates interested in the role must complete and submit an online application by noon Friday, Feb. 13.

The district is encouraging residents who applied for a previously advertised board vacancy in August 2025 to reapply. The board then voted to have Martha Mueller take back her seat after what one official called a “big misunderstanding.” Mueller was sworn in two months after she e-mailed her resignation, only to attempt to rescind it less than an hour later.

Applicants for the current vacancy will be reviewed by the board, and selected candidates will be invited to interviews. Those are set to take place during the board meeting on March 9, behind closed doors, after which the board is expected to approve their pick.

The newly appointed board member is anticipated to be sworn in on March 23 and will serve through the April 2027 election.

Eby was first elected to the board in 2021.

