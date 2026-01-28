Authorities: Downers Grove woman was stabbed 70 times

The man accused of murdering a pregnant Downers Grove woman Monday stabbed her 70 times, DuPage County prosecutors allege in petition asking to have the suspect held in custody while awaiting trial.

Nedas Revuckas, 19, of the 1400 block of Spruce Street in Westmont, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and single counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, armed robbery and aggravated arson in connection with the killing.

He is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Eliza N. Morales to death Monday, then setting her apartment on fire, according to the charges.

Revuckas appeared in court Wednesday morning for a detention hearing, but the proceedings were delayed until Thursday after his attorney asked for more time to review the case.

According to prosecutors’ petition, Morales and her husband were in the process of selling their 1994 Ford Ranger truck to Revuckas. They had arranged for Revuckas to come to their apartment Monday to return the vehicle’s license plates and pick up a bill of sale, authorities say.

The petition states surveillance video from a hallway outside the apartment appears to show a struggle between Revuckas and Eliza Morales.

Revuckas later told Downers Grove police he attacked Morales because he was upset about the condition of the truck, according to the petition.

Authorities say most of the stab wounds suffered by Morales were to her head and neck. She was about 5 months pregnant and also had a 2-year-old child, who was not home at the time of the slaying, according to the petition.

After the attack, authorities allege, Revuckas put a pile of household items on the kitchen stove, doused it in household cleaners and a sanitizer, and set it on fire. Fire also was set near the apartment’s front door, where Downers Grove firefighters found Morales’ body, authorities said.

Revuckas also is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Prosecutors allege he stabbed the Morales’ 9-year-old dog between the eyes. The dog escaped out the apartment’s patio door.

After setting the fires, prosecutors allege Revuckas cleaned himself in the restroom of a hardware store in Downers Grove, and threw away a jacket and bloody gloves behind the business.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260128/crime/authorities-downers-grove-woman-was-stabbed-70-times/