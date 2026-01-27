Glen Ellyn man to run ‘mind-boggling’ World Marathon Challenge in honor of his late father

Glen Ellyn resident Lincoln Bode at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn. Bode, a retired 63-year-old with vast prior experience, mainly "adventure running," will compete in the World Marathon Challenge's "777 Challenge" -- seven marathons on seven continents on seven straight days. Bode is running in memory of his father, Hank Bode, and to raise donations and awareness of Parkinson's disease, which afflicted his father for 9 years before his death Jan. 27, 2025. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

What a way to see the world.

Lincoln Bode is making final preparations for the 777 World Marathon Challenge — seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Yes, the Glen Ellyn man is doing half marathons at each stop — he may be nuts, but at 63 with two hip replacements, he ain’t crazy — but once the 60-person field takes off Jan. 31 on the course at Ultima Base, Antarctica, weather permitting, the clock starts ticking.

“I’ve always enjoyed trying to push myself,” Bode said.

He departed Monday, Jan. 26, on a flight to Cape Town, South Africa. After briefings there, the runners will jet to Antarctica for the first event. The next five days bring marathons back in Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), and Fortaleza, Brazil (South America), before the Feb. 6 finale in Miami (North America).

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, Bode also observed the one-year anniversary of the death of his father, Hank Bode.

While Lincoln Bode has trained extensively with coach Jessica Rangel for the World Marathon Challenge and has vast experience — once a starting quarterback at Oak Park-River Forest High School and an Augustana College decathlete, his specialty as an adult has been multidiscipline “adventure racing” that has taken him to eight countries — he’s not doing this to join series organizer Runbuk’s Intercontinental Marathon Club.

He’s doing this in honor of his father.

Following Hank Bode’s 2016 diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, father and son investigated The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

They were impressed by its support for caregivers and patients. The organization has also provided more than $2.5 billion in research programs.

When Lincoln Bode retired two years ago, he sought a unique event and found the World Marathon Challenge. Though he considered it “mind-boggling,” he asked his father if he could run it in his honor, as a fundraiser.

Before Hank Bode died at 91, he approved the challenge, even with the $49,500 cost. It includes international charter flights and meals on the plane, any necessary accommodations, medical support and perks on and off the course.

“Yes, it is an investment, but at the same time, that’s kind of where my passion is. And with father’s blessing, we figured, yeah, let’s do it,” Lincoln Bode said.

Bode contacted Team Fox Do-It-Yourself, where he’s got a fundraising page listing a goal to raise a symbolic $77,700 for research.

Through Wednesday, he’d raised $38,000. The cause also drew an anonymous donor who will match each dollar up to $20,000 through Feb. 7.

To raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease, Bode is packing seven racing shirts, one for each stop on the challenge, featuring that country’s flag and the number of people there who have the disease.

“I kind of feel like I’m running on their behalf,” he said.

At first, the fact that Bode is doing this at all shocked his daughter, Amber Bode.

Glen Ellyn resident Lincoln Bode with his father, Hank Bode. (Courtesy of Lincoln Bode/Courtesy of Lincoln Bode)

“When he first told me, I thought he was joking, or pulling my leg. I’d heard of this endeavor. But I wasn’t sure how realistic or how serious he was about it,” said the 2019 Glenbard West High School graduate, now working in development at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Quickly, she realized her father’s globe-hopping effort was no joke. Amber Bode then became her father’s social media manager, establishing an account on Instagram, @team.fox.777, to provide updates and tell her father’s story.

As to the physical challenge, well, she’d hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro with him, and she trusted his training. Her main concern was all that traveling.

With more than 2 million miles under his seat belt before retiring as an international distributor for Videojet, nearly all of it in economy class, Lincoln Bode actually relishes “a first-class plane,” he said.

“I know his mind will guide him through it, and I’m sure his body will be able to keep up,” said Amber Bode, who, with her mother, Gail, uncle Mark Bode and his wife, Karen, will meet up with Lincoln in Miami.

A map of where Glen Ellyn resident Lincoln Bode will attempt his World Marathon Challenge. (Courtesy of Lincoln Bode)

His will, training base, and the memory of his father will drive him. Lincoln Bode is ready.

“I’ve tried to prepare my body, my spirit, and my mind the best I possibly can,” he said. “I believe I can do this. Now I look forward to the challenge.”

