Aurora man accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle

An Aurora man is being kept in jail pretrial on charges that he possessed a stolen vehicle and fled police.

Charles Walker, 20, of the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, is charged with felony unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He is also charged with misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, a West Chicago police officer saw a 2016 Kia Rio traveling with no headlights or taillights at North Avenue and Marketing Drive. The car was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Authorities said the Kia accelerated, reaching a speed of about 107 mph. The officer stopped chasing.

About 10 minutes later, officers from Elmhurst, Villa Park, Darien, Oak Brook and Berkeley joined the pursuit. They deflated the car’s tires with spike strips, causing it to stop in a ditch in Oak Brook.

Walker and three juveniles fled the car, according to the news release.

The juveniles were released from custody pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors’ request that Walker be detained pretrial.

Walker’s next court date is Feb. 9.

