Authorities: Man yelled slurs, threatened to kill worker at Carol Stream grocery store

A man has been charged with committing a hate crime, accused of yelling slurs at a worker at a Carol Stream grocery store and threatening to kill her.

A DuPage County judge on Tuesday ordered that Kevin T. Bush, 48, of the 1300 block of Boa Trail in Carol Stream, be held in jail to await trial.

Bush is charged with two counts of a hate crime and one count of aggravated assault — victim 60 or older, all felonies, according to court records. He is also charged with misdemeanor attempting to threaten a public official, assault and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened at 10:40 a.m. Monday inside the Jewel-Osco store at 750 W. Army Trail Road, Carol Stream.

According to a prosecutor’s petition to detain Bush, the worker reported Bush came up behind her and started swearing at her and repeatedly called her a derogatory name for people of Italian descent. When she told him she was not scared of him, Bush then said she should be because he was going to kill her, according to the petition.

Authorities say Bush threatened to beat a police officer during his arrest. They accused him of telling a female police officer, “Next time this is getting physical (epithet).”

At the time of his arrest, Bush was on pretrial release in a Dec. 26 case where he was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Court records state that in that case, he went to the Bloomingdale Police Department to report a crime. When a patrol officer came out to take the report, he is said to have told her she was not a real police officer and asked to see someone else. When the officer and a commander came back out, Bush punched the commander in the face, according to court records.

Prosecutors have asked that his pretrial release in that case be revoked. A judge will consider that Wednesday.

In 2022, Bush was charged with felony aggravated battery to school employees. He was accused of punching the principal and a teacher’s aide, and shoving an assistant principal, on July 11, 2022, at Glenbard North High School.

He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, accused of shoving a female relative who attempted to intervene. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery after successfully completing a mental illness court alternative program, according to court records.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260106/crime/man-charged-with-hate-crime-in-carol-stream-grocery-store/