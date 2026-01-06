St. Francis president to retire; search underway for new leader

St. Francis High School President Phil Kerr plans to retire at the end of the school year. (Courtesy St. Francis High School)

St. Francis High School is searching for a new leader following the announcement last week that school President Phil Kerr will retire at the end of the school year.

A former health care executive who lives in Lisle, Kerr has led the private, Catholic school in Wheaton since January 2023.

After he leaves office later this year, he will serve as an adviser to the new president while also returning for at least a year to the school’s board of directors. He previously served on the board from 2006-13 and was its chair from 2010-13.

“There’s been an incredible revamping and improvement in the school in really every function, from academics, athletics to finance and so on. I don’t want to see all that work go to naught,” he said.

St. Francis’ board has formed a search committee for a new president, with information on the position published on the school website.

Initial candidate screenings already have been completed, board Chair Michael O’Connell said in a statement released by the school.

“Phil’s commitment to St. Francis has been extraordinary over the past four decades, impacting the school at every level,” O’Connell added.

Kerr has been involved with the school since 1982, as a parent, member of school committees — he helped bring the school’s Spyglass Athletic Center to fruition — and through his work as a board member and president. He’s been acknowledged as an “honorary alum” by the school.

Kerr, 68, was introduced as school president on Jan. 9, 2023, replacing Betsy Ackerson.

The husband of St. Francis graduate Maribeth Treis, and father of three graduates, his initial 12-month contract was extended three times.

Among his initial acts was joining school Principal Raeann Huhn in Washington, D.C., to accept a National Blue Ribbon School Award on Nov. 17, 2023.

He’s also overseen efforts to have a new traffic light installed at the campus’ east exit; a renewal of school features and infrastructure; strengthened security measures; and has increased St. Francis tuition assistance to $1.45 million from $600,000, officials say.

Since Nov. 18, he said, a fundraising campaign has garnered more than $1 million toward a new, 105-space parking lot on campus that should be completed this summer.

Before he became president, Kerr said, St. Francis had lost money in six of the previous seven years and was experiencing falling enrollment. But the 2025-26 school year will be the fourth straight showing positive net income, with two of the prior three years showing a net enrollment increase, he added.

“The school is on a much healthier footing than it was before, and it’s a safer place to be,” Kerr said.

“We’re just excited about where St. Francis is today, and we want to continue the path of raising these incredible kids here and being a tremendous addition to the community,” he added. “Those are things that I’m most proud of here, and I’m just proud of who these kids are — the energy that’s here is incredible.”

