DuPage forest preserve board OKs $151 million budge

The DuPage County forest preserve district will fund several major projects in 2026, including including interior work at the Matsalke Peabody Estate near Oak Brook. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

DuPage County forest preserve officials have adopted a $151 million budget that calls for new or continuing habitat restoration projects, improvements to one of the district’s historic properties and a golf course revamp.

The 2026 calendar year budget also includes funds for acquiring more land.

Forest Preserve President Daniel Hebreard said he and the board “set some very specific guidelines” at the start of the budgeting process.

Officials put a priority on “taking care of what we own through strong asset management, supporting and promoting core operations, along with enhanced habitat restoration and conservation and strong public safety,” Hebreard said at a planning session.

“Additionally, we made a commitment to our residents to pursue appropriate land purchases to preserve open space for future generations.”

Total combined capital expenditures are roughly $70 million.

Budget highlights include construction of a new campus to support the backbone of the forest preserve district: crews and equipment responsible for managing, maintaining and restoring natural areas, recreational sites and infrastructure. Their new complex replaces a hodgepodge of aging and retrofitted structures along Mack Road in the Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville.

The 2026 budget also supports a major renovation of Maple Meadows, a district-owned golf course in Wood Dale; interior work at the Mayslake Peabody Estate near Oak Brook; habitat restoration at Springbrook Prairie (Naperville), Egermann Woods (Lisle), Fischer Woods (Bensenville), and Hickory Grove (Lisle) forest preserves; plus trail, parking lot and road improvements throughout the district.

“This budget ensures we can maintain daily operations while investing in projects that improve visitor experiences and protect our natural resources,” interim Finance Director Brian Kuszewski said in a statement.

On the revenue side, the plan incorporates a total property tax levy of more than $69 million.

“This will be the second year of receiving additional monies, which is approximately $17 million annually,” Hebreard said, referring to district voters in November 2024 approving a property tax increase.

“These funds are used to support the district in accomplishing our mission of protecting open lands, reinvesting in what we own, and connecting our residents and family to nature through our 26,000 acres of land and the numerous programs and events that we offer throughout the year,” Hebreard added.

Separately, commissioners set pay for their position at $56,912. However, pursuant to law, the new salary will not be effective for any commissioner until a new term begins for their respective district, according to board documents. Additionally, the board set the forest preserve president’s pay at $114,503 for the term beginning Dec. 7, 2026.

“This is a reinstatement. This isn’t a raise,” Commissioner Tina Tyson-Dunne said.

In August 2013, the then-board agreed to cut commissioners’ annual salary from $53,500 to $50,000. The president’s pay also was reduced to $75,000. While “inflation and the Consumer Price Index have increased significantly since 2013” the salaries have remained unchanged, documents state.

Linda Painter, who represents a district covering the southeastern corner of the county, was the only commissioner who voted against the increases.

“I believe it should be a full-time job, but I don’t think we should raise the salary,” she said. “I think it’s already quite high.”

Hebreard abstained from both votes.

“If you want to earn this pay, you have to run for office, because it’s not immediately effective,” Commissioner Jeff Gahris said.

Hebreard, Tyson-Dunne and fellow incumbent Barbara O’Meara are running for reelection.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251229/news/dupage-forest-preserve-board-oks-151-million-budget/