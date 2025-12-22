Oak Brook police officers rescued the driver of a car engulfed in flames following a high-speed crash early Sunday morning.

Police said an officer first spotted the vehicle at 3:38 a.m. while on patrol on northbound Route 83 near 31st Street. The sedan, police said, was speeding without exterior or interior lights, before exiting onto eastbound Interstate 88.

The officer attempted to catch up and found a crashed vehicle rolled over on I-88 and the engine compartment on fire with the sole occupant trapped inside.

Assisted by other Oak Brook officers, they used extinguishers to suppress the fire while working to remove the driver.

Officers were able to successfully extricate the man after crawling underneath the overturned vehicle.

The man and two officers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. All were taken to a local hospital and released.

“These officers acted without hesitation, placing themselves in harm’s way,” Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said. “There is no doubt that their actions saved this individual’s life. I am grateful that only minor injuries were sustained, and I could not be more proud of their bravery and professionalism.”

The vehicle involved in the crash was later determined to be the same vehicle seen speeding on Route 83.

Illinois State Police are conducting the crash investigation and have yet to identify the driver or announce any charges.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251221/news/oak-brook-police-rescue-driver-from-burning-vehicle/