Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Adam Flowers, Downers Grove South, basketball, senior

Name: Adam Flowers

School: Downers Grove South, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Flowers scored 29 points, including his 1,000th career point, in a win over St. Viator. Flowers is averaging 23.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4 assists on the season for the Mustangs.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Riverside-Brookfield basketball’s Cameron Mercer, Benet basketball’s Emma Briggs and York wrestling’s Jackson Hanselman were other nominees.

Here is Flowers’ Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Reaching 1,000 career points, what did that achievement mean? What was the basket that did it and did you know you were close?

Flowers: The achievement a lot to me. It was during a free throw in the second half and it meant even more because I thought I was like 100 points away.

Looking at your stats, you’re off to a monster start it seems. How are you feeling about your start? Any parts of your game you really worked on for this season?

Flowers: I feel like I’m just flowing. I worked my tail off on my one dribble pull-ups and just mastering it because that’s where most of my points come from is the 12-foot pull-ups or in the paint.

What are some goals for the season?

Flowers: My main goal this season is to win state in the Class 4A bracket and me and my teammates are willing to do whatever it takes to get there and succeed.

Do you have a favorite player at the next level you like to watch? Favorite team?

Flowers: My favorite players at the next level right now is Meleek Thomas [of Arkansas] and Mikel Brown Jr. [of Louisville]. I try to take as much from them as possible and I feel like it’s shown. Favorite team would have to be Michigan just because of how well they play together and they win.

You get a big win…what restaurant are you celebrating and what are you ordering?

Flowers: When we get big wins I’m going straight to McDonald’s with the team because it’s our favorite spot and I get two double cheeseburgers and a sprite.

Is there anybody you listen to pregame to get you hyped?

Flowers: I listen to Lil Nah to get myself going Hes always been my favorite rapper growing up

Do you know your plans beyond high school?

Flowers: I plan to attend a high-level Division I school one day and hopefully one day see if that leads me pro, whether it’s overseas or NBA. Otherwise I want to be a real estate agent.