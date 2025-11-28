A man on parole for armed robbery has been charged with robbing an Oak Brook gas station.

Jamion Winters, 23, of the 1700 block of St. Charles Road, Maywood, is accused of robbing the Circle K at 2210 W. 22nd St. on Nov. 9, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and armed robbery with a firearm.

He was arrested Wednesday. On Thursday, a DuPage County judge ordered Winters be detained pretrial.

According to court records, the robbery happened around 9:13 p.m. A clerk told police he was behind the counter when he noticed a person behind him, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up; an Amazon vest; a black face mask; and a glove on his right hand.

The clerk told police Winters pointed a gun at the clerk and said “give me the money, open it and sit down.”

Winters then pushed the clerk to the floor and when the clerk got up, Winters grabbed him and moved him to the cash registers.

Authorities said Winters took $457 from two registers.

State prison records indicate he was paroled in April after serving four years on two armed robbery convictions out of Cook County.

According to a petition for pretrial detention, Winters is a suspect in a Nov. 11 robbery in Chicago.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251127/crime/man-charged-with-robbing-oak-brook-gas-station/