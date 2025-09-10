Police investigating student having gun in Benedictine University dorm

A dormitory at Benedictine University in Lisle was put on a shelter-in-place order late Tuesday night after someone reported seeing a student display a handgun.

The student did not make any threats, according to a news release from the Lisle Police Department.

Lisle police and university security searched the student’s room in Ondrak Hall and found a gun. The student was not present. Ondrak Hall is a men-only dormitory.

Several police agencies searched through the night for the student. The student was found Wednesday morning and is cooperating with investigators.

University policy prohibits possession of guns on the campus, according to its student handbook.

