A man accused of stealing THC cartridges from a teenager at gunpoint in Glen Ellyn in April 2020 pleaded guilty Monday.

Samuel Holland, 24, of Hillside, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery — no firearm, in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence, according to DuPage County court records.

Authorities said Holland and two other men used Snapchat to arrange a meeting with a stranger to buy THC vaping cartridges. They also took the 16-year-old boy’s Air Jordan gym shoes.

The victim was sitting in his car when co-defendant Semaj Jones, 24, got in the front passenger seat and displayed a gun, authorities said.

Co-defendant Kyeren George then opened the driver’s door and pointed a gun at the back of the victim’s head, authorities said.

The victim followed their car while calling 911. Police say they found two Glock 9 mm handguns in the vehicle.

George, 22, pleaded guilty in May to armed robbery — no firearm and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty in July to armed robbery — no firearm and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Holland must serve six years before he is eligible for parole.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250908/crime/man-pleads-guilty-to-glen-ellyn-armed-robbery/