A 31-year-old Cicero man was denied pretrial release Saturday in connection with a road rage incident and police chase throughout DuPage County Friday night.

Jose Gutierrez appeared in court Saturday morning after being charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Naperville police responded to the road rage incident near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road, where they say Gutierrez pointed a handgun at another driver.

An officer pulled Gutierrez over at 8:49 p.m. Friday, and while he initially came to a stop and placed his hands outside the driver’s side window as ordered by police, he then fled, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

A high-speed chase ensued northbound on Naper Boulevard, then onto eastbound Interstate 88, northbound Interstate 355, northbound Finley Road and eastbound Roosevelt Road. At one point on the tollway, speeds approached 100 mph, authorities said.

The driver went over two stop sticks — on Naper Boulevard and later on Roosevelt Road — and he was driving upward of 90 mph on the vehicle’s rims while swerving into the westbound lanes of Roosevelt, prosecutors said.

The car came to a stop in the far left eastbound lane of Roosevelt in Villa Park, and Gutierrez ran away but officers soon caught up to him, authorities said.

Police recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun from the scene of the initial traffic stop and ammunition from the vehicle.

Gutierrez is due back in court Monday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250809/news/cicero-man-charged-after-high-speed-chase-throughout-dupage-county/