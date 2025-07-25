Two injured after Lisle crash sends vehicle into house

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun. (File photo)

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Lisle, where one of the two vehicles involved left the road and struck a house.

Lisle police say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 12:11 p.m. Thursday along Route 53 near Lacey Lane.

Following the initial collision, authorities say, one of the vehicles left the road and hit a house on the west side of Route 53. Lisle firefighters removed a patient from the vehicle.

Route 53 was closed in both directions for roughly 90 minutes while emergency crews worked on the scene.

