July 25, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Two injured after Lisle crash sends vehicle into house

By Daily Herald Media Group
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun. (File photo)

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Lisle, where one of the two vehicles involved left the road and struck a house.

Lisle police say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 12:11 p.m. Thursday along Route 53 near Lacey Lane.

Following the initial collision, authorities say, one of the vehicles left the road and hit a house on the west side of Route 53. Lisle firefighters removed a patient from the vehicle.

Route 53 was closed in both directions for roughly 90 minutes while emergency crews worked on the scene.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250724/news/two-injured-after-lisle-crash-sends-vehicle-into-house/

LisleDuPage CountyPoliceLocal