Pretrial releases revoked for 2 women charged, again, with theft

Two women have had their pretrial releases revoked after they were charged with new crimes in DuPage County.

Shawanda Outlaw, 28, of the 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue in Chicago, and Destiny Jackson, of the 1500 block of West 78th Street, Chicago, appeared in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They are accused of stealing items from a clothing store in Oak Brook and fleeing from police.

They are facing felony charges of burglary, retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Prosecutors say that around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, a worker at Alo Yoga in the Oakbrook Center mall reported a theft. Outlaw and Jackson are accused of stealing 18 pieces of clothing, worth $1,674, by entering a dressing room and putting the clothing on, then walking out of the store.

Police tried to stop a Nissan being driven by Jackson on Route 83. Prosecutors say she swerved in and out of traffic, drove on the shoulder, and drove into oncoming traffic at speeds reaching 82 mph. Chicago police boxed in the vehicle at I-290 and California Avenue.

The clothing was thrown out the window of the car during the chase.

Outlaw was on pretrial release in a case where she was charged with stealing from Nike and Ulta Beauty stores in Naperville on three occasions.

Jackson was on parole in a 2023 case for aggravated battery and retail theft, and was on pretrial release in a Will County retail theft case.

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said Alo Yoga stores throughout the Chicago area have been targeted for theft. In June, three men stole about $9,600 worth of items from the Oak Brook store, according to police.

