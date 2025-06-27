Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in DuPage County

Independence Day is Friday, July 4. Here are some of the fireworks displays planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in the area.

Thursday, July 3

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration:Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free.wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Lisle Independence Day fireworks:9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free. For parking maps, seevillageoflisle.org.

Taste of Oak Brook and fireworks:9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Includes food from Oak Brook restaurants from 4-10 p.m., beer garden, an expanded drone show, and live music. VIP parking for $50, preferred for $30 or value for $20.oak-brook.org/813/Taste-of-Oak-Brook-2025.

Friday, July 4

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks:Dusk Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Suggested donation is $25 per family.glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Carol Stream Independence Day concert and fireworks:Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Concert by Shout Out at 7 p.m. Free.carolstream.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival fireworks:9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Free.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. Fireworks launched from the public works facility. Rain date: July 5. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at 75th Street/Lemont Road. Spectators can park and view the show from several parking lots in the area. downers.us.

Lombard Fourth of July fireworks:About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. No shuttle buses available.villageoflombard.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show:9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Free.napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration fireworks:9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, from Willow Crest Golf Club, north of the park. Also ground display fireworks from the northeast corner of the park. Free. Parking in the Westmont High or Westmont Junior High parking lots.westmontparks.org.

Sunday, July 13

Glendale Heights Fest fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. For parking details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.

