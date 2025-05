IHSA Girls State Track & Field Westmont’s Kyla Babb competes in the 3200 m run during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Name: Kyla Babb

School: Westmont, junior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Babb was second in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 32.52 seconds and was third in the 1,600 in 4:56.45 at the IHSA state track and field meet.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.