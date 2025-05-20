Where to find Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in DuPage County

The Wheaton American Legion Post 76 Color Guard marches along Warrenville Road in Wheaton for the annual Memorial Day Parade in 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. Here are some of the events planned to honor United States military personnel who have given their lives in service of their country.

Sunday, May 25

Westmont Race to the Flag 5K Run & Walk:8 a.m. Sunday, May 25, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. USATF certified race benefiting People’s Resource Center. $17-$35. Register at racetotheflag.org.

Monday, May 26

Addison Memorial Day Ceremony and March: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 26. Knights of Columbus’ free pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High, 222 N. Kennedy Drive. Addison Historical Museum open from 9-11 a.m. Community March at 9:30 a.m. from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery, with flag posting at 9:45 a.m. and cemetery observance at 10 a.m., followed by a march back to the village hall for the 11 a.m. VFW ceremony at Veterans Circle. From noon to 1 p.m., hot dogs, burgers, brats and chips will be available at the VFW Post, 446 W. Lake St. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Winfield Memorial Day ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Creekside Park, 0S211 Winfield Road. Guest speaker will be U.S. Navy veteran, Harold “Hal” Schmidt, who enlisted in 1945, served aboard the USS Guadalupe in WWII and served as the first principal of Winfield School. villageofwinfield.com.

Woodridge Memorial Day Silent Parade: 9 a.m. Monday, May 26. Hosted by Woodridge Memorial VFW Post 1578, the parade steps off from Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Station 52, 75th Street and Woodridge Drive, and proceeds north on Woodridge Drive, then east on Center Drive to Woodridge Memorial Park, Center Drive and Janes Avenue. woodridgevfw.net.

Bloomingdale Memorial Day Remembrance: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at St. Paul/Evergreen Cemetery, 219 Lake St. Bloomingdale Historical Society’s 45-minute program, followed by placing flowers on veterans’ grave sites. Parking is available at Cornerstone Faith Church, with a shuttle service beginning at 8:45 a.m. Chairs provided; or bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. The 107th annual parade and post-parade military ceremony steps off from Elmhurst City Centre at Third and York and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Hosted by the city of Elmhurst, in cooperation with the Elmhurst Veterans Commission, Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187, and the Elmhurst Park District. exploreelmhurst.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade:9:30 a.m. Monday, May 26. New route this year, starting at Bryn Mawr and Catalpa heading east, then south on North Walnut Street, east on Center Street, north on North Elm Street to Peacock Park for the ceremony.itascaparkdistrict.com.

Bartlett Memorial Day Walk & Remembrance:10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Bartlett Park, Oak and North avenues, Bartlett. Begins at Bartlett Park with an American Legion flag retirement ceremony. At 10:30 a.m., veterans, Scouts, civic groups, bagpipers and residents line up for the walk to Bartlett Cemetery, which steps off at 11 a.m. At the cemetery, the remembrance continues with a brief program and a cannon salute to recognize Bartlett’s local hometown heroes. Free.bartlettil.gov.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance:10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2121 W. Lake St. Sponsored by the Veterans Committee.hpil.org.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26. It is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696. Peg Esposito is the 2025 Parade Grand Marshal. Parade begins at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., and proceeds north on Main Street to Burlington Avenue and Center Avenue, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial, 4721 Center Ave. There will be a short remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial and then a second ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at the Lisle Cemetery, 979 Ogden Ave. villageoflisle.org.

Lombard Memorial Day ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, in the Sunken Garden at Lombard Common Park, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. The ceremony includes cannon fire, a gun salute, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Additional parking at Barean Bible Church, 535 E. Maple St. villageoflombard.org.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade:10 a.m. Monday, May 26. Hosted by American Legion Post 76, the parade steps off at Hale and Union streets, proceeds west on Union to West Street, then south on West to Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 S. Warrenville Road. sites.google.com/view/american-legion-post-76/home.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service:11 a.m. Monday, May 26, Veterans Memorial Plaza at the town center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue. Hosted by Carol Stream VFW Post 10396, it will feature retired U.S. Army Sgt. Tom Brown, a member of Cantigny First Division Museum’s Voices of Valor, as well as a VFW wreath presentation, rifle salute, taps by Bill Mertz, and “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Dan McNeil. Bring lawn chairs if you need seat.facebook.com/VeteransMemorialCarolStream/.

Glendale Heights Memorial Day ceremony:11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1611 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. VFW Post 2377 will conduct a “Fallen Warrior” ceremony with a flag and color guard presentation, rifle salute and playing of taps.ghrec.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade:11 a.m. Monday, May 26. The city of Wood Dale and VFW Tioga Post 2149 will host the annual parade, which steps off at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive and heads north to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 269 Irving Park Road, for the memorial service. Live music from Bloodline Family Band from 2-6 p.m. at the VFW, 510 Georgetown Square.wooddale.com.

