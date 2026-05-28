Man ejected from single-car crash near Huntley, critically injured

The driver in a single-vehicle crash was critically injured on May 27, 2026, near the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road in Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A man suffered critical injuries after officials believe he was ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Route 47 near Huntley.

The Huntley Fire Protection District and the McHenry Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road for a reported crash with possible injuries. First responders arrived within eight minutes to a single-vehicle crash approximately half a mile east of the intersection, Huntley Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The Jeep was “heavily damaged” and overturned on its roof. The sole occupant, a male driver, was found on the road near the vehicle. It is believed he was ejected from the car during the crash, Vucha said in the release.

The driver in a single-vehicle crash was critically injured on May 27, 2026, near the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road in Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Paramedics immediately began treatment while requesting a medical helicopter to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. The driver was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with “critical, life-threatening injuries,” Vucha said in the release.

Foster Road was closed for “several hours” after the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.