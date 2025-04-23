Downers Grove police arrest six involved in armed robbery

Six people are in custody after Downers Grove police say a woman was the victim of an armed robbery Tuesday night.

Police began their investigation just after 8:30 p.m. when a woman reported four men approached her car while it was stopped near the intersection at Forest and Prairie avenues and began yelling at her.

That woman was able to drive away and report the incident to police.

A few minutes later, another woman on the 4900 block of Forest Avenue said she was approached by three men who demanded money and grabbed her purse off her shoulder. The woman told investigators one man lifted his shirt and revealed a “multicolored handgun” tucked into his waistband. The woman gave the men cash from her wallet and they fled the area, police said.

Later in the evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 3200 block of Highland Avenue with six occupants inside. Police located a sweatshirt matching the description of what was worn by the offender who displayed the handgun and then found a multicolored handgun in the center console of the vehicle.

All six occupants were taken into custody. No charges have been filed yet, police said.

