A Georgia man is facing federal charges for threatening a spiritual mission based in West Chicago.

Federal agents arrested 33-year-old Jimil Parmar of Lawrenceville, Georgia, last week and charged him with one count of mailing a threatening communication.

Authorities said Parmar sent a handwritten letter in July 2023 to the Sant Nirankari Mission in West Chicago claiming an attack was planned if a U.S. and Canadian tour by the group’s spiritual leader, Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, wasn’t canceled.

Several other Sant Nirankari missions received identical threats, authorities said.

Parmar faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250421/crime/georgia-man-facing-federal-charges-for-threatening-west-chicago-spiritual-mission/