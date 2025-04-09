DuPage County has rolled out ‘Text-to-911.’ Here’s how to use the new service

DuPage County officials have announced the launch of Text-to-911, which allows individuals to send emergency text messages directly to 911 dispatchers when calling is not possible (Courtesy Daily Herald Media Group)

In certain emergencies — a domestic violence or another life-threatening situation — someone might not be able to call 911 safely.

In DuPage County, those individuals can now send emergency text messages directly to 911 dispatchers when calling is not possible, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said.

“The text-to-911 service will greatly assist the deaf community, as well as those who may be in domestic violence situations, are hiding, or simply can’t make a 911 telephone call,” she said.

Conroy and Greg Schwarze, chairman of the DuPage Emergency Telephone System Board, introduced the new safety measure at a county board meeting this week. Conroy called text to 911 a “critical step forward in making emergency services more accessible and inclusive.”

Conroy also shared a PSA: “Call if you can, and text if you can’t.”

Text-to-911, the county advises, is meant primarily for three scenarios: if a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or has a speech disability; if someone is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to 911; or if a medical emergency has left the person incapable of speech.

“Calling is better than texting because emergency dispatchers can get more immediate information that can speed up emergency response,” said Schwarze in a statement.

The city of Wheaton also emphasizes that calling 911 is still preferable. A city alert noted that dispatchers can also listen for background information or cues that can help first responders. DU-COMM handles 911 calls from Wheaton and many other DuPage towns.

To text 911 if you’re unable to call, type “911″ in the “To” or “Recipient” field. Include your precise location as soon as possible. Text what kind of emergency help is needed — police, firefighting, or emergency medical — and hit send.

Keep texts short and clear — don’t use abbreviations or emojis — and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher.

The system is compatible with mobile carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dispatch centers cannot receive photos or videos.

Conroy also read a proclamation recognizing April 13-19 as Telecommunicators Week. She was joined by representatives from DuPage Public Safety Communications (DU-COMM), the Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center and the city of Naperville, along with the county’s Emergency Telephone System Board.

“We thank you for your dedication and skill while on duty handling emergency radio traffic and 911 calls within this rapidly changing work environment,” Schwarze said.

