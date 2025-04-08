Appellate court backs IDOT in revoking Oakbrook Terrace red-light cameras; city pondering appeal

A state appellate court has ruled that IDOT was within its rights when it revoked the permits for red-light enforcement cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace. (Rick West/Rick West)

The Illinois Department of Transportation had the authority to yank Oakbrook Terrace’s permit for red-light cameras near a popular mall, a state appellate court has decided.

Third District Appellate Court justices issued a ruling Friday finding the city flouted a requirement to provide IDOT with camera data reports.

“The city’s failure to provide all the mandated reports directly violates the terms of the permit that were intended to increase public safety,” the judgment states.

The decision, which affirmed a DuPage County judge’s ruling in 2023, also concludes IDOT “undoubtedly has the commensurate right to order removal of those systems when appropriate.”

he city is disappointed that the appellate court “disregarded Illinois law, the evidence and public safety,” city attorney Richard J. Ramello said.

Asked about an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, Ramello said the city takes its responsibility to protect the traveling public seriously.

“Safe travel on our roads and highways is of vital importance to the public. The city council will promptly decide whether to appeal the court’s order,” he said.

The cameras went live in July 2017 to monitor southbound Route 83 and eastbound 22nd Street next to Oak Brook Center. The surveillance generated 236,177 tickets until May 2022. The city deactivated the cameras in May 2023.

IDOT has said, despite reminders, Oakbrook Terrace was nearly two years late when it submitted its first evaluation report in July 2020. And the city did not provide a three-year evaluation report due in 2021, IDOT said.

As a result, the state revoked the permit in May 2022.

Ramello argued the city required IDOT traffic crash data to prepare those reports but the agency failed to provide the information in a timely manner.

He also contends that under Illinois law, the selection of locations and operation of cameras “is a local decision to be made by the municipalities where these important traffic law enforcement systems operate.”

But appellate justices found the camera system here controlled a state right-of-way.

“We conclude that (IDOT) not the city, continued to exercise authority and control over the (camera system) after it was installed,” the ruling states. “A permit is a privilege and does not grant any vested property rights.”

Neighboring Oak Brook has long opposed the location of the cameras. When they went up, village phones rang off the hook with complaints, Oak Brook Trustee Michael Manzo said.

“‘I’m never shopping at your mall again!‘” was the typical comment from drivers who assumed their tickets came from Oak Brook, Manzo recalled.

“The mall is our lifeline. That’s why there’s not a property tax,” he said.

Manzo also noted the cameras were tied to corruption cases. Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci and state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty separately to receiving kickbacks related to the cameras in 2022 and 2020, respectively.

“It’s a good day for honest Illinois motorists,” Manzo said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250407/local-politics/appellate-court-backs-idot-in-revoking-oakbrook-terrace-red-light-cameras-city-pondering-appeal/