DuPage coroner identifies remains found on Great Western Trail

Human remains found last November on the Great Western Trail have been positively identified through DNA analysis, DuPage County Coroner Judith Lukas announced Friday.

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from Carol Stream. At the request of the family, his name is being withheld to protect their privacy. The cause of death remains undetermined, according to a press release.

Lukas authorized the DNA testing of the remains on Dec. 2, 2024, to provide closure for the family.

“It is important for the families to have answers and know that their loved one has been treated with dignity and care,” Lukas said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to this gentleman’s family and friends. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office remains committed to supporting the living and honoring those who have passed.”

No further information was released.

Late last year, multiple DuPage sheriff and unmarked vehicles were seen parked in the lot of a concrete business along the Great Western Trail. The investigation site was roughly midway between the business and Schmale Road, just north of St. Charles Road.

