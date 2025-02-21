Man gets 14-year prison term for robbery in Elmhurst

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing a 7-Eleven store in Elmhurst.

Ditalion Barnett, 28, of the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Thursday.

He was accused of robbing the store at 572 S. York Road around 7:56 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2023.

Authorities at the time said that Barnett went into the store and took a Snapple beverage from a cooler, then approached a clerk at the counter. He showed a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register and give him money.

The clerk refused and told Barnett that he was activating an alarm. “I’m going to shoot you,” Barnett said, but the clerk again refused, according to police.

Barnett left the store and was driven away by Adyria Moore of the 300 block of Iroquois Road, Hillside. Authorities contend they planned the robbery two days before and that Moore gave him the address of the store. Moore was also charged with armed robbery.

The two were arrested in Bellwood two days later.

Barnett will have to serve 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole and was given credit for the 15 months he has spent in custody awaiting trial.

Moore, 25, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to aggravated robbery. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation.

