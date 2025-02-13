Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Naomi Campbell, Willowbrook, gymnastics, senior

Name: Naomi Campbell

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Gymnastics

Why she was selected: Campbell won the all-around and vault, took second on beam and floor and third on bars at the Willowbrook Regional.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did it mean to win a regional title?

Campbell: Winning the regional title was so exciting for me because I knew that if I did well overall it would help my team make it to the sectional. It also just felt rewarding because I worked really hard to get back to where I was before my injury at the beginning of the season.

What is your favorite and/or best event in gymnastics?

Campbell: My favorite event is beam because it requires a mix of power and grace to master, which I weirdly love. I feel like I’ve always been naturally pretty good at beam so I enjoy it.

How did you get into gymnastics? What do you like about it?

Campbell: I loved watching Gabby Douglas on TV when I was younger. I would teach myself cartwheels and backbends in the living room and I eventually started gymnastics class when I was 10 years old. I always liked the feeling of getting a new skill and showcasing my creativity through each event. Gymnastics is difficult, but that’s what makes it fun to me.

Have you played any other sports?

Campbell: I’ve done track for three years and flag football for one year.

What’s your goals for the rest of the season?

Campbell: My goals are to continue to lead and lift up my team, qualify for state and have fun no matter what.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Campbell: My favorite subject is science. I really like my human body systems class right now.

Favorite TV show or movie?

Campbell: My favorite TV show is “Abbott Elementary.”

What’s a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Campbell: I would like to visit Jamaica because it looks beautiful and I’m also half Jamaican.