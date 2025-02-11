Glenbard South High School is getting a new principal

Glenbard South High School will have a new principal starting this summer as part of a leadership shuffle.

Sean Byrne, now the assistant principal of the Glen Ellyn school, will take over the role on July 1.

Glenbard District 87 school board members chose Byrne to replace current South Principal Jessica Santee, who will become the district’s next superintendent following David Larson’s retirement.

Byrne previously led the science department at Glenbard West High School for a decade. During his tenure as department chairman, the district built a science classroom addition that “is going to encourage all students to think like scientists,” Byrne said at the 2015 ceremony launching the project.

In an announcement of his promotion, Byrne expressed “great excitement and Raider Pride.” Byrne has been Glenbard South’s assistant principal since 2021.

“Over the past four years, I have come to understand what a special community our school is,” Byrne said in the statement. “As principal, I plan to foster an environment where all students are empowered to reach their full potential, faculty and staff are supported in their professional growth, and the community is engaged in our school’s success.

“We have an incredible team at Glenbard South,” he added, “and I am truly humbled by the opportunity to lead our continued growth.”

Byrne is currently pursuing his doctorate in educational administration leadership from Aurora University. He holds a master’s degree in school leadership from Concordia University and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Portland. Byrne received his bachelor’s degree from Boston College.

“Mr. Byrne’s credentials and qualities as an educator make him an ideal fit as South’s principal. He has wide-ranging and successful experiences as an assistant principal, department chair and teacher,” Larson said in the statement.

Byrne also was the science department chair at Homewood-Flossmoor High School from 2009 to 2011. He formerly taught science at Downers Grove South High School and St. Ignatius College Prep.

Byrne also worked extensively with the College Board to support the Advanced Placement Seminar program.

