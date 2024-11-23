November 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hinsdale South student charged with bringing loaded handgun to school

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

(File photo)

A 16-year-old Hinsdale South High School student is being held in a juvenile detention center after authorities said he brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday.

Unnamed because the student is a juvenile, the Willowbrook teenager appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing on felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in school and unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

Prosecutors said the student was taken into custody without incident Thursday after school officials were notified about the gun on campus.

The student’s next court date is Dec. 2 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241122/crime/hinsdale-south-student-charged-with-bringing-loaded-handgun-to-school/

DuPage CountyDuPage County Circuit CourtHinsdaleGunsLocal CrimePoliceCrime and Courts

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald