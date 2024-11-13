Suspected human remains found near Carol Stream

Possible human remains have been discovered near Carol Stream, authorities said.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen confirmed that an investigation is underway after his office responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Multiple DuPage sheriff and unmarked vehicles were parked in the lot of the Ozinga concrete business, 405 E. St. Charles Road, along the Great Western Trail.

The investigation site was roughly midway between the business and Schmale Road, just north of St. Charles Road.

The Great Western Trail was still closed Wednesday at the Schmale entrance by a gate. Police tape blocked the west access.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation. However, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office declined to provide any information, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Unfortunately this matter is still under investigation as of this email and I am unable to share any information at this point,” the spokesman wrote.

Investigators dispersed by 11 a.m. Wednesday.

