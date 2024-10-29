Grogan, White in rematch for DuPage County auditor

DuPage County voters may have a sense of déjà vu when they vote for auditor.

Incumbent William “Bill” White, a Downers Grove Democrat, faces Bob Grogan, a Downers Grove Republican, for the auditor’s post. The two men squared off in a tight race in 2020, when then-incumbent Grogan lost by a 75-vote margin, sparking a 1⅟₂-year recount battle.

Much like before the 2020 election, Grogan, 56, touts his experience as an auditor and a licensed CPA. He also points to his record while in office, noting he was the first county auditor to implement an online county checkbook allowing the public to search and view county expenditures. He says he is running to bring a “professional auditor” back to the office.

White, a lawyer, says he wants another term in office to focus on a countywide audit of internal control structures and said he would make it his key focus in 2025 if reelected to a second term.

“What I believe DuPage County very much needs is a documentation of the internal control structure,” White said, adding having those in writing would help ensure that “organizational knowledge” continues after people retire or leave the county.

White, however, has come under fire from county board members over a 3⅟₂-year lag in quarterly audit reports. White, 65, only recently issued the reports after county board members questioned why none had been issued since he took office in 2020.

Grogan echoed those concerns, saying timely reports may have helped catch an error that led to the county losing out on millions in tax revenue from the sale of recreational marijuana.

He said he would bring the focus back to auditing, noting that during his tenure, audits from his office resulted in five convictions, two on federal corruption charges.

" (White) has reduced the number of audits performed by 60% and was three years late in producing legally required reports,” Grogan said. “He blames software issues and high staffing turnover. My priority will be to reorient the focus of the office away from excuses and return that focus to financial auditing.”

In May, White took responsibility for coming into compliance with the quarterly reports, but also told county board members that outdated software, staffing, and ongoing questions regarding bills from the county clerk’s office contributed to the delay.

He also came under fire for shelving an audit report into the snafu that led to the loss of 18 months worth of recreational marijuana sales tax revenue. At the time, he said he felt the issue was “water under the bridge.” White eventually released the report.

During his tenure, White said he replaced outdated software and implemented a searchable database of approved county resolutions. He also is working on switching to a program that will help automate auditing reports.

His legal experience has proven valuable for interpreting contracts, statutes and ordinances, he added. White said he is eligible to take the CPA exam and is in his third semester of a master’s business program focused on government accounting and auditing.

Both men said staffing levels are adequate for the office and both said they believe the office should maintain its independence when investigating county finances or operations.

